Man booked for attempted murder after assaulting elderly person, Merced police say

Authorities have arrested a man for attempted murder following an alleged assault against an 80-year-old man in Merced.

Just after 2 a.m., Wednesday, officers responded to the 1500 block of Buckingham Court for a reported assault, according to a Merced Police Department news release.

Police said the officers met with the elderly man, who alleged that he was assaulted by Brandon Sargent, 26. The man told police that Sargent punched him with a closed fist and kicked him several times.

According to police, the victim, who had visible injuries and fell to the ground while being assaulted, also told officers that Sargent put a cord around his neck and attempted to strangle him. Sargent also reportedly made threats to return and burn down the house, according to the release.

According to Sgt. Robert Solis, the two men live together in the residence. The victim refused medical treatment for his injuries and told police he would seek his own treatment if needed.

Sargent was arrested by officers at the Merced Police Department Wednesday, according to Solis. Police said Sargent admitted to detectives that he was upset with the man and intended to kill him. Sargent was booked into Merced County Jail on suspicion of attempted murder, criminal terrorist threats and elder abuse, according to jail records.

He remains in custody in lieu of $650,000 bond.

Merced police ask anyone with information regarding this alleged crime to contact Sgt. Solis at 209-385-4703 or by email at solisl@cityofmerced.org.