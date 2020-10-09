Woman wanted in fatal Merced County crash meets with deputy on other matter, gets arrested

A 35-year-old Los Banos woman was arrested after a Merced County Sheriff’s Office deputy discovered she had a felony arrest warrant for a fatal DUI traffic collision, according to the Los Banos Police Department.

April Sadie Noriega had an arrest warrant for her connection with a Sept. 26 fatal DUI traffic collision in the 1600 block of West I Street. Noriega was the driver of a 2011 Acura that was seen speeding before colliding with five parked vehicles, according to police. The collision resulted in the death of a 66-year-old Los Banos woman.

Noriega was transported to a Modesto-area trauma center following the collision.

Detectives determined Noriega was drinking prior to the collision and her blood alcohol level was over twice the legal limit.

Detectives were unable to locate Noriega until she met with a Merced County Sheriff’s Deputy on Thursday for an unrelated matter in the Volta area of unincorporated Merced County.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

After running Noriega’s name, the deputy learned she was wanted for the outstanding felony warrant.

Noriega was booked into the Los Banos Police Department where she remains in custody in lieu of $250,000.00 bail.