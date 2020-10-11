No injuries reported in north Merced shooting, where occupied residence was targeted

No injuries were reported in a shooting late Saturday in North Merced, a few blocks away from East Yosemite Avenue and McKee Road.

At 11:31 p.m. officers received a report of a shooting in the 3700 block of Whitewater Way, according to the department’s Facebook page.

Officers arrived and located over 30 casings lying in the roadway in front of a residence, which was hit several times along with two vehicles.

Police said three people were inside at the time of the shooting, and no motive is known.

Anyone with information can contact Detective Sgt. Solis at 209-385-4703 or solisl@cityofmerced.org. Tips are confidential and you can remain anonymous.