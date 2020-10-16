Los Banos homicide suspect found ‘hiding out’ on other side of country, police say

A 37-year-old Los Banos man was arrested on suspicion of homicide by U.S. marshals in Florida on Thursday, according to the Los Banos Police Department.

Ricardo Herrera Jr. was arrested in connection to a shooting death of a Los Banos man that took place on July 23, 2020 in the 800 block of East B Street.

Officers responded to the shooting call at 6:41 a.m. and found Raymundo Rubio Salcedo, 31, of Los Banos, unresponsive near his vehicle on East B Street and 8th Street. Salcedo suffered multiple gunshot wounds to his upper body and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Herrera Jr. and Salcedo were at some point involved in a relationship with the same woman, according to police.

A warrant for Herrera Jr.’s arrest on homicide charges was issued on July 24. Los Banos police detectives worked with state and federal authorities to track down Herrera Jr.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Detectives learned Herrara Jr. fled to Florida where investigators believe he was hiding out for months.

Federal marshals located Herrera Jr. and arrested him outside a home in Clearwater.

“Our hearts go out to the family and friends of Raymundo Rubio Salcedo,” the Los Banos Police Department stated in a social media post Thursday. “Tomorrow would have been Raymundo’s 32nd birthday and we hope today’s arrest of Herrera Jr. will bring some closure to the family.”

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Detective Sgt. Jesse Ceja at 209-827-7070, ext. 2507.