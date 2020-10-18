Suspected gang member arrested with drugs and a gun at Merced apartment, police say

A man wanted by authorities was arrested in Merced, according to police.

At about 10:22 p.m. Friday, officers with the Merced Police Department Gang Violence Suppression Unit arrested Jaquinn Hamilton, 23, on a local warrant at an apartment in the 1900 block of Shadowbrook Drive, according to a police department news release.

During a search of the apartment, officers located a 9mm semi-automatic handgun as well as a loaded high capacity magazine, and what police described as a large bag of unspecified narcotics, police said.

According to police, Hamilton is a known gang member prohibited from possessing any firearms due to his criminal history. Hamilton was booked into Merced County Jail on the warrant as well as suspicion of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, possession of narcotics for sales, possession of ammunition by a prohibited person, and gang enhancements, according to the release.

Police ask anyone with information regarding this alleged crime to contact Officer Barajas at 209-388-7814 or by email at barajasj@cityofmerced.org.