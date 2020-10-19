South Merced shooting kills 14-year-old boy, injures woman

A 14-year-old Merced boy is dead and a 65-year-old woman was injured Sunday night in a shooting reported in south Merced, near Canal and K streets.

Details are preliminary and police have not released a motive.

According to Deputy Daryl Allen, the Merced County Sheriff Coroner’s Office has identified the teenager as Kamarion Saeteurn of Merced.

Officers responded at 7:29 p.m. to a report of gunshots in the 400 block of West 5th Street, according to a Merced Police Department news release.

Officers arrived at the scene and found both victims suffering from gunshot wounds. The woman was taken to a local hospital for her injuries, while the teen was pronounced dead.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Police said the shooting is the fourth homicide this year in Merced. There have been 18 homicides reported so far this year in Merced County.

Police ask anyone with information regarding the incident to contact Sgt. Solis at 209-385-4703 or by email at solisl@cityofmerced.org.