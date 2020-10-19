92-year-old woman injured in north Merced shooting, police say

Merced police are investigating after a 92-year-old woman was hurt in a shooting reported off West Donna Drive, near M Street.

Details are preliminary and police have not released a motive. No suspects have been arrested.

Officers responded at 12:33 a.m. to reports of shots fired in the 700 block of West Donna Drive, according to a Merced Police Department news release.

Police said officers arrived and located the woman nearby in the 700 block of San Diego Court, suffering from a non-life threatening wound. She was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Police said it is unknown if this shooting is related to a homicide that occurred in the city on Sunday evening.

Police ask anyone with information regarding the alleged crime to contact Sgt. Solis at 209-385-4703 or by email at solisl@cityofmerced.org.