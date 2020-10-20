Atwater police searching for clues, suspects in shooting that killed woman

Atwater police are investigating the city’s third homicide of the year after a woman was killed in a shooting Tuesday, according to authorities.

At about 1:15 a.m. Tuesday, officers responded to the 1400 block of Eucalyptus Street for shots fired in the area, according to an Atwater Police Department news release.

No suspects have been arrested, and the woman’s identity has not been released.

As officers responded to the scene, police received information that there was a female victim shot inside a residence in the 1400 block of Eucalyptus Street. Officers located the woman, who was suffering from gunshot wounds. Both officers and EMS attempted life-saving measures but the woman was declared dead at the scene, according to police.

Police found evidence of multiple shots fired from a small caliber handgun outside of the victim’s residence. Authorities said several of the rounds struck the victim in the upper body. An autopsy is pending and authorities have not released the identity of the victim pending notification of next of kin.

According to Police Chief Michael Salvador, a motive for the shooting is unknown at this time.

Merced County has reported 20 homicides so far this year.

Police are in the early stages of an investigation and ask anyone with information regarding this incident including surveillance video from the area at the time of the shooting, to contact the Atwater Police Department and ask for Detective-Sgt. Brum or Detectives Vierra and Aguilar by calling 209-357-6396 or by email at police@atwater.org.