Merced police investigating accidental fatal shooting of 5-year-old girl

Merced police say they are investigating after a 5-year-old girl was fatally shot by a juvenile member of her family Thursday afternoon.

Details are preliminary and the story is developing.

According to the department’s Facebook page, officers at 2:27 p.m. responded to a report of a gunshot heard in the 1600 block of East 26th Street.

Officers went to a residence on East 26th Street, the site of the crime scene, but they also received a report the gunshot victim was dropped off at Mercy Medical Center Merced.

Police said the person who dropped the child off at the hospital, identified as Rodney Matthews, 44, was seen leaving. Officers tried stopping Matthews, but he refused to pull over, resulting in a high-speed pursuit.

Matthews eventually stopped and was taken into custody, police said.

According to the department’s preliminary investigation, it’s believed the child was shot by another juvenile family member. Police have not said the age or gender of that family member.

Matthews was arrested and booked into the Merced County Jail on suspicion of child endangerment resulting in the death of a child, felony reckless driving while evading officers, and being prohibited person in possession of firearms and ammunition.