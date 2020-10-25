Merced police are investigating Saturday night shooting that left one man injured

A man was injured in a Merced shooting Saturday night.

The man, who was not named, was found around 8 p.m. by police near Yosemite Avenue and R Street, Merced police Sgt. Mark Jenkins said.

Few details about the shooting were available. It remains under investigation.

The man had at least two gunshot wounds and was transported to an area hospital. Jenkins said Sunday the motive behind the shooting was not known and there were no suspects identified.

Anyone with information can call the main Merced Police Department number, 209-385-6912, and ask for Sgt. Solis.

