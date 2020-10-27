Suspect in kidnapping of 3-year-old Merced girl captured by off-duty police officer

A suspect has been arrested in Monday’s abduction of a 3-year-old from outside of a Merced residence, Merced police said.

Hardev Singh, 34, who police believe is from either the Richmond area or the Fresno area, was arrested Tuesday morning in Chowchilla. Singh is accused of abducting Jessie Sanchez from the 400 block of West 27th Street at 6:45 p.m. Monday.

Singh was captured after an off-duty Chowchilla police officer Tuesday was approaching the Highway 99 entrance from Robertson Boulevard. The officer thought Singh matched the description of the suspect in the kidnapping, according to Merced police.

The officer contacted a Chowchilla police detective, who responded to the scene. Singh, who police say is a transient, was detained.

Merced Police Detective John Pinnegar was informed shortly thereafter about the possible suspect. Singh was then interviewed by Merced police and admitted the crime, providing specific details only he would know, police said.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

“We do not believe he had an intentions to harm the child,” said Struble.

Police said it is believed Singh did not know the child was in the car prior to taking it.

According to police, it appears Singh was on his way from Richmond to Fresno and some sort of complication with his transportation resulted in him being left in Merced.

Struble said it appears Singh’s intent was to take the car and this was a crime of opportunity.

Police said the mother chased after the car, yelling and screaming as Singh drove away, leading police to charge him with carjacking. Authorities believe the child was left unattended in the vehicle for more than an hour before she was located.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

Hardev Singh Merced police

Monday’s alleged kidnapping

Police say Jessie Sanchez’ mother had briefly went inside her home and left her child inside a car. Singh allegedly then took the car with the child inside and drove off.

The mother had left the car, a 2002 Toyota Corolla, running and went inside the grab her purse. When the mother returned her car was gone — and along with it, the child who was the passenger, police said. The vehicle was last seen traveling south from the location it was stolen.

Police do not believe the Singh knew the girl’s family.

A multi-agency search for Jessie was launched. At 8:37 p.m. Monday California Highway Patrol informed Merced police that a caller had spotted the vehicle on the southbound off ramp of Robertson Boulevard in Chowchilla, near the Chevron gas station.

CHP and Chowchilla police responded to the scene, forced entry into the car and removed Jessie from the vehicle. She had no injuries, and was reunited with her family shortly afterward, police said.

This story will be updated