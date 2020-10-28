Merced County Sheriff’s sergeant taken to hospital after crash with suspected DUI driver

A Merced County Sheriff’s Deputy was taken to the hospital Tuesday after his patrol vehicle was struck by an alleged driver who was under the influence.

The collision occurred at the intersection of Paseo Verde Drive and Buena Vista Drive in north Merced at 6:45 p.m., according to California Highway Patrol Officer Eric Zuniga.

Merced County Sheriff’s Sgt. J. Aguilar, was traveling eastbound in a marked 2019 Chevrolet Tahoe patrol vehicle approaching the intersection at about 35 mph.

Meanwhile, Bryan Robert Berlier, 61 of Merced, was traveling southbound on Paseo Verde Drive in a 2001 Ford F250.

According to Zuniga, it appears Berlier failed to stop at posted stop sign and drove directly into the path of the patrol vehicle, causing the front of the Ford to collide with the front of the Tahoe.

A field sobriety test was done at the scene and Berlier was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, Zuniga said.

Aguilar was taken to Mercy Medical Center Merced for treatment of minor to moderate injuries.

Berlier was booked into Merced County Jail on suspicion of felony DUI causing bodily injury, DUI with prior felony conviction within 10 years and misdemeanor driving with license suspended or revoked for DUI, according to jail records.

The CHP is the agency investigating the collision.