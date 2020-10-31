Police say known gang member in possession of firearm arrested in Merced

A man known to police as a gang member was arrested after fleeing from a vehicle after a traffic stop on Thursday night in Merced, according to officers.

Officers made a traffic stop at 7:13 p.m. in the 1100 block of West Second Street in Merced. The suspect Robert Yanez, 24, of Merced immediately ran from the passenger side of the vehicle.

Yanez was apprehended after a short foot pursuit. Officers located a loaded .357 Magnum revolver nearby on the grass where Yanez was arrested.

Yanez is a validated gang member and on parole. Yanez is prohibited from possessing any firearms due to his previous criminal history, according to police.

Yanez was booked at the Merced County Jail for suspicion of being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm and ammunition, resisting a peace officer, gang enhancements and a parole violation.

Merced police are asking anyone with any information regarding this crime to contact officer Lupian at 209-388-7814 or by email at Lupianc@cityofmerced.org.