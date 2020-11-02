Police investigating east Merced shooting that injured two men

Merced police are searching for suspects after a shooting Sunday evening off Yosemite Parkway injured two men.

Police said their wounds are not considered to be life threatening.

Officers responded just before 8 p.m. to the 1900 block of Yosemite Parkway for a shots fired call. During the investigation, dispatch received a call indicating a gunshot victim was being taken to a hospital, according to a news release

Police arrived at the hospital and contacted two 18-year-old men suffering from gunshot wounds. Both victims provided minimal information to officers, police said.

During their investigation officers went to the Rancho Miguel parking lot and found a vehicle with multiple bullet holes. Police believe the victims were driving in the area of Yosemite Parkway and Parsons Avenue when the incident happened.

The motive for the shooting remains under investigation, but police said it’s believed to be gang related.