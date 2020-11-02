Teen shot in face after argument near Los Banos gas station. Police seek suspects

Los Banos Police are attempting to identify suspects involved in a shooting that injured a 15-year-old boy near the Circle K on East Pacheco Boulevard in Los Banos on Sunday, according to the Los Banos Police Department. Image courtesy of Los Banos Police Department. akuhn@mercedsun-star.com

Police are looking for suspects after a 15-year-old male was shot near a Los Banos gas station following an argument.

Officers responded at about 1:15 a.m. Sunday, to the Circle K located at 1704 East Pacheco Boulevard for a reported shooting, according to a Los Banos Police Department news release.

Police said that before officers arrived at the business, the victim was taken Memorial Hospital Los Banos by friends after he was shot at least once in the face.

The victim was flown to a hospital outside Merced County for treatment. He’s said to be in stable condition and expected to survive, according to authorities.

Officers located the crime scene outside of the business and determined that the victim and his associates appear to have been involved in some kind of verbal argument with at least two other men prior to the shooting, according to the release.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Police said they are in the early stages of an investigation and the shooting appears to involve a confrontation between rival gang members.

The police department has asked for the public’s help identifying the persons involved in the shooting. Police released surveillance images of possible suspects from the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective-Sgt. Jesse Ceja at 209-827-7070 ext. 2507. Anonymous crime tips can be left by calling 209-827-2545 or on the Los Banos Police Department website by clicking on the “report graffiti and other crime” link.

Crime tips can also be left by contacting the Merced Area Crime Stoppers at 855-725-2420 or at the Merced Area Crime Stoppers website.