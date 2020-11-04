Two arrested in connection with shots fired near Merced apartment complex, police say

Two people have been arrested after a firearm was discharged near an apartment complex in Merced, according to authorities.

Officers responded at about 6:25 a.m. Tuesday, to a report of shots fired in the area of 3030 Park Avenue, according to a Merced Police Department news release.

Officers located several bullet casings behind an apartment complex as well as a bullet strike near one of the apartments, police said. Police learned a male in a burgundy hoodie was observed carrying a female away from the scene and into an apartment.

Officers checked the area for anyone who may have been injured and located the subjects matching the description inside one of the apartments. Police said no injuries were reported.

Video surveillance obtained by police showed one of the suspects, identified as Lexus Hogue, 19, shooting a firearm in a reckless manner, the release said. The male suspect, identified as Andrew Romero, 22, grabbed the firearm from Hogue and carried her into the apartment.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

According to jail records, Hogue was arrested and booked into Merced County Jail on suspicion of felony shooting at an inhabited dwelling or occupied motor vehicle, willful discharge of a firearm in negligent manner and misdemeanor participation in criminal street gang activity,

Romero was arrested and booked into Merced County Jail on suspicion of felony possession of a firearm with prior conviction, violation of probation and misdemeanor participation in criminal street gang activity, according to jail records.

Merced police ask anyone with information regarding the alleged crime to contact Sgt. Solis at 209-385-4703 or by email at solisr@cityofmerced.org.