Two Merced homicide suspects captured after pursuit with police

Two men have been arrested after a deadly shooting Saturday evening near 12th and Canal streets in Merced.

At about 9:35 p.m., officers responded to reports of shots fired in the 1200 block of Canal Street, according to a Merced police news release.

After arriving, officers located the 29-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Police said the officers attempted to provide medical care to the victim, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim’s identity has not been released.

Officers then observed a vehicle fleeing the area at a high rate of speed and after a short pursuit, the vehicle eventually came to a stop. Suspects Jossiah Quintero and Rafael Patino, both 19, fled on foot but were captured, the release said.

The men were booked into Merced County Jail for allegations including first degree murder, participation in criminal street gang activity, and being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition, according to jail records.

They are each being held in lieu of $1.2. million bond. The shooting, the city’s sixth homicide this year, may be gang related, police say.