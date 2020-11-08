Suspected gang members arrested after guns and drugs were found in Merced home, police say

Merced Gang Violence Suppression Unit officers arrested two suspected gang members after officers located two firearms and suspected narcotics at a residence, according to a Merced Police Department news release. akuhn@mercedsun-star.com

Two suspected gang members were arrested after officers found guns and narcotics at a residence, according to authorities.

Merced Police Gang Violence Suppression Unit officers contacted Cheng Her, who police say is a known gang member and on probation, at a home in the 500 block of Seville Drive in Merced on Saturday at about 4:40 p.m., according to a Merced Police Department news release.

Police said Tou Xiong was with Her and ran from officers into a house while carrying a small bag. Officers arrested Xiong inside the residence and found the bag. Inside the bag, officers found two semi-automatic handguns, according to police.

Both Xiong, 28, and Her, 35, have criminal histories that prevent them from possessing firearms, according to the release. Police said officers also found drugs inside the residence.

According to police, Xiong was arrested and booked into Merced County Jail on suspicion of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and gang enhancements. Her was arrested and booked into the jail on suspicion of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, gang enhancements, resisting officers and narcotics offenses.

Police ask anyone with information regarding the alleged crime to contact Officer Odom at 209-388-7814 or by email at odoms@cityofmerced.org.