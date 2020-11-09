Two men injured in separate weekend shootings, Livingston police say

The Livingston Police Department. Merced Sun-Star file photo. akuhn@mercedsunstar.com

Authorities are investigating two separate weekend shootings in Livingston that sent two men to the hospital.

No suspects have been arrested in either case.

Officers were dispatched to the area of Hammatt Avenue and D Street at 9:36 p.m. Saturday for a reports of shots fired, according to a Livingston Police Department news release.

When officers arrived on scene they located a 59-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, police said. The victim was provided medical aid and taken to a local hospital. His injuries and condition are not known at this time.

On Sunday, at 10:02 a.m. police officers were dispatched to the Town and Country Motel, located in the 1200 block of Campbell Boulevard for a report of shots fired.

Before officers arrived on scene, one of the reporting parties told police that her friend was shot and the suspect or suspects possibly fled the area in a vehicle, according to the release.

Officers arrived and located a 39-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was provided medical aid and flown to a local hospital where he is in stable condition with injuries not considered life threatening, police said.

Police are asking anyone with information about Saturday’s shooting to call Detective Jason Barkus at 209-394-7916 or by email at jbarkus@livingstonpd.org.

Anyone with information about Sunday’s shooting should contact Detective Taylor Kollmann at 209-394-7916 or by email at tkollmann@livingstonpd.org.

Anonymous crime tips can be left by calling 209-394-3640.