Merced police arrest suspect in January downtown shooting that injured five juveniles

A suspect has been arrested in connection with a Jan. 30 shooting that injured five juveniles in Merced earlier this year, according to authorities.

Suspect Eric Lee, 29, of Atwater, was arrested by Merced Police Department Gang Violence and Suppression Unit officers on Saturday, after being identified as a suspect in a Jan. 30, shooting in the 100 block of West Main Street, according to a Merced Police Department news release.

According to Detective-Sgt. Robert Solis, Lee was identified as the suspected shooter through follow up investigations and a warrant was issued by the Merced County Superior Court.

Solis said that at this time police have not located a firearm.

Lee was booked into Merced County Jail on suspicion of felony attempted murder, murder enhancement and misdemeanor carrying a loaded firearm in public, according to court records.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Lee remains in custody in lieu of $8 million bond.

Police responded to reports of shots fired in the 100 block of West Main Street at about 7:58 p.m. on Jan. 30, 2020. According to police officers located a total of five juveniles victims with gunshot wounds.

Back in February, police had arrested another suspect in the case, although that man was never charged and was released.