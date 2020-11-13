Gang members arrested for firearm possession, Merced County deputies say

Two known gang members were arrested on suspicion of illegally possessing handguns on Thursday night in Merced County, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Members of the Sheriff’s STAR Team made a vehicle stop of a lifted Dodge pickup in the area of Third Street and Lander Avenue in Stevinson at 9:30 p.m.

As the deputies approached the vehicle, they recognized the 23-year-old driver as Michael Jordan Perez of Los Banos, a Sureno gang member. During their conversation with Perez, deputies learned he had a loaded Glock 9mm handgun in his waistband.

The passenger in the vehicle was identified as 22-year-old Edgar Ventura of Portland, O.re Ventura was in possession of a loaded .40 caliber Smith and Wesson handgun that had an extended 30-round magazine.

Perez was arrested and booked into the Merced County Jail for being a felon in possession of a firearm, several weapons charges and several gang enhancements. Ventura was arrested and booked into the Merced County Jail for several weapons charges and several gang enhancement charges.

