Driver killed in suspected DUI crash near Winton, CHP says

A 33-year-old Atwater man is dead following a head-on collision near Winton in Merced County on Sunday, the California Highway Patrol reported.

At about 9 p.m., officers responded to a collision in the area of Walnut Avenue and Central Avenue, said Officer Eric Zuniga.

The driver of a 2008 Lexus IS 350, identified as Jose Marin Guizar Jr., 23, of Winton, was traveling eastbound on Walnut Avenue approaching Central Avenue.

For unknown reasons, Guizar lost control of the vehicle and crossed into the oncoming lane colliding head-on with a 2001 Honda Civic traveling westbound on Walnut Avenue, west of Central Avenue. The resulted in the occupants of the Honda being trapped inside, Zuniga said.

Immediately after the collision, the Honda’s engine compartment caught fire. Passersbys were able to pull the right front passenger from the Honda, identified as Candice McCarty, 34, of Winton.

The Atwater man, identified as the driver of the Honda, was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities did not release his name pending notification of family.

Fire personnel responding to the crash pulled Guizar form the vehicle.

According to Zuniga, an investigation of the crash determined Guizar to be under the influence. Officers arrested Guizar on suspicion of felony DUI before releasing him to the care of medical personnel.

Both Guizar and McCarty were taken to Doctors Medical Center in Modesto by ambulance with major injuries.