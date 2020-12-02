Merced police investigating early morning shooting that killed one person, injured two

Merced police are investigating an early morning shooting that killed one person and injured two others Wednesday.

No suspects have been arrested and the motive remains under investigation.

The incident was reported at 1:25 a.m. at an apartment complex near the northeast corner of Santa Fe and Glen avenues, according to a department news release.

Officers responded to the shots fired call and found two victims with gunshots inside an apartment unit and a third person outside.

One of the victims was pronounced dead at the scene and the others were taken to regional hospitals with life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call Sgt. Solis at (209) 385-4703 or email solisr@cityofmerced.org. Tips are kept confidential and you can remain anonymous.