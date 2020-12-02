Merced arson suspects arrested, accused of sparking fire at former Travis Bank building

Merced police have arrested two suspects in connection with a fire that destroyed a vacant building in Merced on Sunday.

Officers and detectives responded at about 12:42 p.m. on Nov. 29, to the structure fire at the former Travis Bank building, located at 3180 M St., according to a department news release.

No injuries were reported.

Detectives on Tuesday identified William Dunlap Glisan II, 26, and Larry Gene Smiley Jr., 43, as suspects and took them into custody.

Smiley was booked into Merced County Jail on suspicion of felony arson of property and conspiracy while Glisan was booked on suspicion of felony arson to property, conspiracy and misdemeanor possession of controlled substance.

People seen in area of fire

When firefighters responded to the blaze, they found heavy flames on the first and second floors of the approximately 25,000-square-foot structure.

Mutual aid was requested and Cal Fire/Merced County Fire Department responded. About 22 total fire personal responded including six engines, one ladder truck, and three chief officers, according to Deputy Fire Chief Casey Wilson.

The fire was so involved, the structural integrity of the building was compromised, making it unsafe for firefighters to enter and take care of hotpots, fire officials said.

Heavy equipment was used Tuesday morning to remove structural pieces hanging inside the building, plus sections of roof and the second floor, allowing firefighters access to safely investigate.

The fire department received reports prior to the fire that there were people in the area. “As with many vacant buildings in the area, it’s common that transients will frequent those areas so that is definitely something we’re looking into,” Wilson said.