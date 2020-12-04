Merced Sun-Star Logo
Police seeking help from public to identify 3 thieves who stole packages in Merced

The Merced Police Department is seeking help from the public to identify three suspects who stole packages from a front porch in Merced on Nov. 28, 2020.
The Merced Police Department is asking for the public’s help in recognizing three thieves who stole three packages off a front porch.

A doorbell camera recorded the incident, which took place on Nov. 28 at 2:53 a.m. The Merced Police Department posted the video on the department’s Facebook page.

The three suspects were all wearing face masks and hooded sweatshirts.

Police are asking anybody who recognizes the suspects to contact the Merced Police Department at 209-388-1949.

Police urge residents to take steps to prevent thieves from stealing their packages by tracking their deliveries, require signatures, investing in a lock box and having a neighbor or friend pick up your packages if you’re away from home.

