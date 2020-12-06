One killed, three injured in suspected DUI crash into Bear Creek, Merced police say

Authorities are investigating a crash that left one person dead and injured three others in Merced.

Merced police officers responded to a report of a solo-vehicle into Bear Creek in the area of East South Bear Creek Drive and Parsons Avenue at about 4:06 a.m. Saturday, according to a Merced Police Department news release.

Police said officers located a black Dodge Caravan on the south side at the bottom of the creek. Officers entered the creek bed and found two adult male and two adult female occupants.

The driver of the vehicle suffered major injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police. The identity of the driver has not been released pending family notification.

The three passengers were transported to area hospitals where they were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the crash remained still under investigation but said alcohol might have been a factor in the collision.

Merced police ask anyone with information regarding the collision to contact Officer Crain at 209-388-6912 or by email at crainl@cityofmerced.org.