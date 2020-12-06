Suspected gang member arrested following vehicle pursuit in Merced, police say

A suspected gang member has been arrested after a vehicle pursuit, according to authorities.

Around 4:54 p.m. Saturday, officers from the Merced Police Department Gang Violence Suppression Unit attempted to make contact with Marco Garibay in the 500 block of Collins Drive, according to a police news release.

According to police, Garibay, 29, is a known gang member.

As officers approached, Garibay sped away in his vehicle, police said. The officers pursued Gariby to the area of Baker Drive and the new Merced Expressway Overpass. Police said Garibay fled on foot through an orchard after his vehicle became disabled when he jumped a small irrigation canal.

Garibay was eventually found and captured after officers surrounded the area with the assistance of a Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office helicopter, according to police.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Officers searched Garibay’s vehicle and discovered a loaded AR pistol as well as a magazine for another handgun, according to the release. Police said Garibay also threw out a bag of drugs during the pursuit that was later retrieved by officers.

Garibay was arrested and treated for injuries resulting from an airbag deployment as a result of the collision, police said. He was booked into Merced County Jail on suspicion of felony evading, felon in possession of a firearm, possession of assault weapon, possession of ammunition, possession of controlled substance while possessing loaded firearm, participation in criminal street gang activity as well as misdemeanor hit and run with property damage, resisting and illegal possession of controlled substance, according to jail records.

He remains in custody in lieu of $332,000 bond.

Merced police ask anyone with information regarding this alleged crime to contact Officer Valadez at 209-388-7814 or by email at valadezr@cityofmerced.org.