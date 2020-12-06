Deputies arrest convicted felon with gun and drugs after vehicle pursuit in Merced County

A Merced County Sheriff’s Office vehicle. Merced Sun-Star file image. akuhn@mercedsun-star.com

A convicted felon was arrested following a pursuit in Merced County, according to authorities.

Around 6:30 p.m. Thursday, deputies with the Merced County Sheriff’s Office STAR Team saw a gold colored Honda Accord swerving and driving suspiciously while they were patrolling the area of Olive Avenue and Cressey Way, according to a Sheriff’s Office news release.

Deputies attempted an enforcement stop on the vehicle but it sped away and attempted to evade authorities.

The sheriff’s office said the vehicle continued to swerve in the roadway until making an abrupt stop in the 8000 block of Cressey Way. It was there that the driver, identified as 32-year-old Jesse Ramos Jr., and a female passenger jumped out of the vehicle and attempted to flee from deputies into a residence.

STAR Team members apprehended both Ramos and the passenger. Authorities said that a background check revealed Ramos to be a convicted felon for assault with a deadly weapon. Deputies searched Ramos and found him to be in possession of a loaded .38 caliber revolver as well as ammunition and methamphetamine, according to the release.

Following an investigation, the female passenger was released and Ramos was booked into Merced County Jail on suspicion of several charges, including being a felon in possession of a firearm, possession of ammunition, possession of controlled substance while possessing loaded firearm, carrying loaded firearm not registered owner as well as several misdemeanor charges, according to jail records.

Ramos remains in custody in lieu of $262,463 bond.