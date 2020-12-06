Man pulled over by Merced deputies is arrested after loaded gun is found in the vehicle

A Merced County Sheriff’s Office vehicle. Merced Sun-Star file image. akuhn@mercedsun-star.com

A convicted felon was arrested by deputies Thursday, after a gun was found inside his vehicle, according to authorities.

Around 12:30 p.m, deputies with the Merced County Sheriff’s Office Supervised Release Team were on patrol in the area of Cone Avenue and Bermuda Street, when they observed a vehicle make several driving violations, according to a Sheriff’s Office news release.

The deputies made an enforcement stop and recognized the driver as George Scoggins. According to authorities, Scoggins is a convicted felon.

Authorities said Scoggins, 42, had several items of drug paraphernalia inside the vehicle. During a search of the vehicle, deputies found a loaded Glock .40 caliber pistol with an extended magazine, according to the release.

Scoggins was arrested and booked into Merced County Jail on suspicion of felony felon in possession of a firearm, possession of ammunition, possession of large capacity magazine and misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance, according to jail records.

He remains in custody in lieu of $210,000 bond.