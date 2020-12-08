Two men killed in Merced apartment shooting identified by coroner

The Merced Police Department investigates a shooting that killed one person and injured two others at an apartment complex near the northeast corner of Glen Avenue and East Santa Fe Avenue in Merced, Calif., on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020. akuhn@mercedsun-star.com

The Merced County Coroner’s Office has identified two men who died after a Dec. 2 shooting at a Merced apartment complex.

Jeffrey Crawford, 37, was declared dead at the scene and 32-year-old Armando Partida-Sanchez, 32, died at a Fresno-area hospital, according to Deputy Daryl Allen, spokesperson for the Merced County coroner.

A third victim, a 37-year-old man, was said to be in critical condition at a regional hospital by Merced police on Dec. 3.

Police responded to the shooting at about 1:25 a.m. at the complex near the northeast corner of Glen and Santa Fe Avenues.

Officers located two gunshot victims inside an apartment unit and a third person outside, according to police.