Two men killed in Merced apartment shooting identified by coroner
The Merced County Coroner’s Office has identified two men who died after a Dec. 2 shooting at a Merced apartment complex.
Jeffrey Crawford, 37, was declared dead at the scene and 32-year-old Armando Partida-Sanchez, 32, died at a Fresno-area hospital, according to Deputy Daryl Allen, spokesperson for the Merced County coroner.
A third victim, a 37-year-old man, was said to be in critical condition at a regional hospital by Merced police on Dec. 3.
Police responded to the shooting at about 1:25 a.m. at the complex near the northeast corner of Glen and Santa Fe Avenues.
Officers located two gunshot victims inside an apartment unit and a third person outside, according to police.
