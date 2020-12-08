Merced Sun-Star Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Crime

Police ask public for help identifying suspects who burglarized Merced 7-Eleven

Merced Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects who were captured on video burglarizing the 7-Eleven store located at 1107 Loughborough Drive in Merced on Tuesday. Image courtesy of Merced Police Department.
Merced Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects who were captured on video burglarizing the 7-Eleven store located at 1107 Loughborough Drive in Merced on Tuesday. Image courtesy of Merced Police Department. Andrew Kuhn akuhn@mercedsun-star.com

Merced police are looking for two suspects who were captured on video burglarizing a Merced business.

At about 2:21 a.m. Tuesday, the suspects were captured on video smashing out a window at 7-Eleven, located at 1107 Loughborough Drive, according to a Merced Police Department news release.

According to Merced Police Lt. Joe Weiss, the two suspects rode up to the store on bicycles, smashed out a window and stole items including cigarettes and E-cigarettes from the business before riding away.

Police ask anyone with information information regarding this alleged crime to contact Detective Sgt. Solis at 209-385-4703 or by email at solisl@cityofmerced.org.

  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service