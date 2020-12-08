Crime
Police ask public for help identifying suspects who burglarized Merced 7-Eleven
Merced police are looking for two suspects who were captured on video burglarizing a Merced business.
At about 2:21 a.m. Tuesday, the suspects were captured on video smashing out a window at 7-Eleven, located at 1107 Loughborough Drive, according to a Merced Police Department news release.
According to Merced Police Lt. Joe Weiss, the two suspects rode up to the store on bicycles, smashed out a window and stole items including cigarettes and E-cigarettes from the business before riding away.
Police ask anyone with information information regarding this alleged crime to contact Detective Sgt. Solis at 209-385-4703 or by email at solisl@cityofmerced.org.
