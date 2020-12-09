Merced police arrest woman, 35, for alleged carjacking near downtown

A 35-year-old woman has been arrested after a reported carjacking, kidnapping and robbery in Merced on Tuesday, according to the Merced Police Department. Officers searched the vehicle and discovered what police described as toy airsoft guns. Image courtesy of Merced Police Department. akuhn@mercedsun-star.com

A 35-year-old woman was arrested Tuesday evening in Merced for allegedly carjacking a man near downtown.

Merced police officers were flagged down by the alleged victim at 10:32 p.m. Tuesday in the 1200 block of V Street, according to a Merced Police Department news release.

The man told officers he was parked in the area of West 16th and T streets when a female suspect entered his vehicle, pointed a firearm at him and forced him to drive.

The suspect then allegedly ordered the man out of the vehicle and stole it. Police said the vehicle was located by California Highway Patrol a few hours later near West Olive Avenue and R Street.

The suspect, Leticia Beck of Merced, was inside the car and taken into custody, police said.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The man identified Beck as the suspect. During a search of the vehicle officers located what was described as two airsoft guns.

The arresting officer noted the airsoft guns looked as if they were real handguns, which caused the man to fear for his life.

Beck was booked into Merced County Jail on suspicion of felony carjacking, kidnapping, car theft, possession of a stolen vehicle and robbery, according to jail records.

She remains in custody in lieu of $310,000 bond.

Merced police ask anyone with information regarding this alleged crime to contact Officer Elliot at 209-388-7723 or be email at elliotc@cityofmerced.org.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

Tips are confidential and you can remain anonymous.