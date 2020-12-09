Winton man arrested after allegedly stabbing father, Merced County deputies say

A Merced County Sheriff’s Office vehicle. Merced Sun-Star file image. akuhn@mercedsun-star.com

A 29-year-old Winton man was taken into custody Tuesday after he allegedly stabbed his father two days earlier.

According to a Merced County Sheriff’s Office news release, Jose Segovia Andrade is accused of stabbing his 55-year-old father after an argument erupted between them.

Deputies responded Sunday to the 7400 block of Jones Road in Winton for a report of a male stabbing victim.

When deputies arrived they located the father suffering from a stab wound. The suspect in the stabbing was identified as Andrade, who had fled the scene.

During their investigation detectives learned Andrade was staying at the Applegate Inn in Atwater.

After conducting surveillance Tuesday and observing Andrade leave a hotel room and get into a vehicle, detectives stopped the vehicle a short time later and took him into custody, according to the release.

Andrade was booked into Merced County Jail on suspicion of felony attempted murder and remains in custody in lieu of $500,000 bond, according to jail records.