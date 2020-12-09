Los Banos driver arrested after guns found in vehicle during traffic stop, police say

A Los Banos Police vehicle. Merced Sun-Star file image.

A Los Banos man was arrested Tuesday, after police found firearms inside the vehicle, according to authorities.

At 8:07 p.m., officers with the Los Banos Police Department Gang Unit stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation in the 700 block of Iowa Avenue, according to a Los Banos Police Department news release.

The driver of the vehicle was identified as 20-year-old Isaac Barba, who is on probation, according to police. Officers searched the vehicle and located two loaded firearms inside the passenger compartment of the vehicle.

According to police, Barba is prohibited from possessing or owning any firearms.

Barba was arrested and booked into Merced County Jail on suspicion of felony possession of ammunition, felon in possession of firearm, carrying loaded firearm with prior felony conviction and convicted felon carrying a concealed weapon, according to jail records.

Barba remains in custody in lieu of $350,000 bond.