Police searching for suspects who robbed an Atwater smoke shop

Authorities are looking for two suspects allegedly involved in an armed robbery at the GS Smoke Shop in Atwater on Monday, according to the Atwater Police Department. Police said one of the suspects allegedly brandished a sawed off shotgun during the robbery. Image courtesy of Atwater Police Department.

Atwater police are on the lookout for two suspects after a local business was robbed at gunpoint Monday.

Police say two people around 5 p.m. Monday walked into the GS Smoke Shop at 250 E. Bellevue Road. One of the robbers brandished what police called a “sawed-off pump action-style shotgun,” according to a police news release.

Both suspects fled with cash from the register and several thousand dollars worth of tobacco products, police said. The suspects got into an older red Kia Sportage, possibly a 2013 model, and were last seen traveling southbound on Brownell Street from East Bellevue Road.

One of the suspects is described as having short hair with a distinct hairline, wearing sunglasses, black gloves, a skull face mask, a Champion red sweater with hood, long baggy jean shorts and gray high-top shoes, according to police.

The other suspect is described as having large frame glasses, an Adidas duffle bag with gold lettering. They suspect was wearing a red-hooded sweater, black leather jacket, white undershirt, jeans, and red shoes with a Jordan logo on the rear. That person had a red shirt covering their face.