Man arrested in Merced County stabbing case, deputies say. Here’s how they found him

A 36-year old Atwater man was arrested in Fresno, accused of stabbing a 43-year old victim earlier this month in Atwater, according to the Merced County Sheriff’s Office.

Kyle Holden was arrested without incident Thursday with the help of the Fresno Police Department, according to a social media post by the Merced County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to Mercy Hospital in Merced for a report of a stabbing victim on Dec. 6. The stabbing took place in the 8500 block of Sunset Avenue in Atwater.

The suspect in the stabbing was identified as Holden, deputies said.

Investigators have not commented on a possible motive for the violence.

Detectives received information that Holden was in the Fresno area on Thursday. Detectives conducted surveillance at the location where Holden was hiding and watched him get in a vehicle.

A vehicle enforcement stop was conducted, and Holden was arrested and taken into custody.

Holden was transported to the Merced County Jail and charged on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon. Holden’s bail is set at $250,000, according to jail records.