Livingston felon arrested on suspicion of firearm, narcotics possession, deputies say
A 26-year old Livingston man was arrested on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition after he and another man were stopped in a car late Friday afternoon, according to the Merced County Sheriff’s Office.
Members of the Merced County Sheriff’s STAR Team conducted a vehicle enforcement stop in the area of Hammatt Avenue and Park Street in Livingston about 4:30 p.m.
As deputies walked up to the vehicle, they recognized the driver as Mario Antonio Garandia and the passenger as 22-year old Daniel Ziniga, according to a social media post by the Merced County Sheriff’s Office..
Garandia is on active Merced County probation and is a convicted felon who has a history of selling prescription narcotics, according to deputies.
A search of the vehicle uncovered a loaded 9mm subcompact handgun in the center console along with $9,000 cash in various denominations.
Ziniga had a bottle of Xanax pills in his pocket, deputies said.
Garandia was arrested and booked into the Merced County Jail on suspicion of various weapons and narcotics violations, including being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammo, along with gang enhancements.
Bail is set at $506,580, according to jail records.
Due to the emergency COVID zero-bail order for offenders considered to pose less potential danger to the community, Ziniga was released on scene; charges of weapons and narcotics violations are expected to be filed against him with the District Attoney’s Office.
