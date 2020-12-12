Livingston felon arrested on suspicion of firearm, narcotics possession, deputies say

A 26-year old Livingston man was arrested on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition after he and another man were stopped in a car late Friday afternoon, according to the Merced County Sheriff’s Office.

Members of the Merced County Sheriff’s STAR Team conducted a vehicle enforcement stop in the area of Hammatt Avenue and Park Street in Livingston about 4:30 p.m.

As deputies walked up to the vehicle, they recognized the driver as Mario Antonio Garandia and the passenger as 22-year old Daniel Ziniga, according to a social media post by the Merced County Sheriff’s Office..

Garandia is on active Merced County probation and is a convicted felon who has a history of selling prescription narcotics, according to deputies.

A search of the vehicle uncovered a loaded 9mm subcompact handgun in the center console along with $9,000 cash in various denominations.

Ziniga had a bottle of Xanax pills in his pocket, deputies said.

Garandia was arrested and booked into the Merced County Jail on suspicion of various weapons and narcotics violations, including being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammo, along with gang enhancements.

Bail is set at $506,580, according to jail records.

Due to the emergency COVID zero-bail order for offenders considered to pose less potential danger to the community, Ziniga was released on scene; charges of weapons and narcotics violations are expected to be filed against him with the District Attoney’s Office.