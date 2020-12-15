Driver on probation arrested after guns found in vehicle, Merced police say

A Merced driver was arrested Saturday during a traffic stop in the 800 block of West 8th Street, after the driver admitted to an officer that he had rifles in the back seat, according to the Merced Police Department. Police said the driver is on probation and is prohibited from possessing firearms. Image courtesy of Merced Police Department. akuhn@mercedsun-star.com

A Merced man on probation has been arrested, after guns were found during a traffic stop, according to authorities.

At about 1:34 p.m. Saturday, a Merced Police officer made a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 800 block of West 8th Street, according to a Merced Police Department news release.

Police said the driver was identified as 36-year-old Mario Fonseca, who is on probation out of Merced County. According to the release, Fonseca admitted to the officer that he had rifles in the back seat of the car.

Police said that Fonseca is prohibited from possessing firearms, due to his active probation and previous criminal history. Two rifles were confiscated from the car and one of the rifles was found to be reported stolen, according to police.

Fonseca was booked into Merced County Jail on suspicion of felony felon in possession of firearm, receiving or possession stolen property as well as a license plate infraction and an infraction for failing to stop vehicle at a crosswalk, according to jail records.

Fonseca remains in custody in lieu of $110,179 bond.

Merced police ask anyone with information regarding the alleged crime to contact Officer Laguna at 209-388-7814 or by email at lagunab@cityofmerced.org.