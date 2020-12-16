Suspected gang members arrested following vehicle pursuit in Merced, police say

An assault weapon thrown from a vehicle during a pursuit was recovered by police on Wednesday, according to the Merced Police Department. Police said two suspected gang members were arrested. Image courtesy of Merced Police Department. akuhn@mercedsun-star.com

Two suspected gang members have been arrested following a vehicle pursuit in Merced.

At about 1:10 a.m. Wednesday, a Merced police officer stopped a vehicle for a window tint violation in the 2000 block of East Childs Avenue, according to a Merced Police Department news release.

Police said the driver of the vehicle was identified as Alvin Pondexter, 39, and the passenger was identified as Adrian Smith, 43. According to police, both men are from Merced and validated gang members.

Police said Pondexter, who is on active probation, suddenly drove away when the officer asked him to exit the vehicle for a probation search. The officer pursued the vehicle, which turned onto Acacia Court, where Smith ran from the vehicle.

Smith was arrested by the officer and a police dog, K-9 Stas.

Pondexter continued driving before stopping his vehicle for officers on Parsons Avenue and was arrested. Police said the K-9 that specializes in detecting firearms and ammunition, located an assault rifle that was thrown from the vehicle during the pursuit.

Police said both men are prohibited from possessing firearms and ammunition due to their criminal history.

Pondexter and Smith were booked into Merced County Jail on suspicion of possession of an assault weapon, prohibited person in possession of ammunition as well as gang enhancements, according to police.

Pondexter was also arrested on suspicion of felony evading in a vehicle, according to the release.