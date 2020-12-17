Police ask public for help identifying thieves after Merced 7-Eleven burglarized again

The Merced Police Department has asked for the public’s help identifying two suspects who allegedly burglarized a 7-Eleven store located at 1107 Loughborough Drive on Thursday. Police said the same store was burglarized by two suspects on Dec. 8, 2020. Image courtesy of Merced Police Department. akuhn@mercedsun-star.com

Merced police are seeking the public’s help identifying suspects after a Merced 7-Eleven was burglarized again.

At about 2:53 a.m. Thursday, two suspects wearing masks broke the front window and entered the 7-Eleven store at 1107 Loughborough Drive, according to a Merced Police Department news release.

Police said the two suspects grabbed cigarettes and e-cigarettes. The burglary lasted about 35 seconds and the estimated value of the items taken by the suspects is $1,200, according to police.

The store was closed for maintenance at the time of the burglary.

Authorities said the suspects may be the same ones who broke into the store on Dec. 8. Police said that after the Dec. 8 burglary, the department received tips about the thieves allegedly attempting to steal items from vehicles in the Fahrens Park area.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Police ask anyone with information regarding the crime to contact Officer D. Saelee at 209-388-7721 or by email at saeleed@cityofmerced.org. Anyone who thinks they’ve seen the alleged thieves in their neighborhood is asked to call police at 209-385-6905.