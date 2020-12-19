Merced police seeking two suspects in separate cases on sexual abuse charges

Gabriel Perez, left, and Jose Guadalupe Mendoza are shown.

Merced police are seeking to arrest two men wanted on sex abuse charges in separate cases.

Jose Guadalupe Mendoza is sought on charges of lewd and lascivious acts with a child under the age of 8, according to a police news release.

Police launched an investigation in August. After it was determined Mendoza was a suspect, he refused to speak with police and did not turn himself in. A warrant was then obtained for his arrest.

In the other case, police are seeking the arrest of Gabriel Perez for alleged rape and sexual assault. According to a police news release, a juvenile reported a 21-year-old man had provided her with alcohol and narcotics.

She blacked out, police say. When she awakened, she realized she had been sexually assaulted, according to the release.

Police determined Perez was a suspect, and contacted him by phone. Police said he refused to speak with officers or turn himself in. A warrant was obtained for his arrest.

Those with information about either case or the suspects’ whereabouts are asked to call Sgt. Robert Solis at (209) 385-4703 or Detective Samuel Sannandan at (209) 388-7773.

Tips are kept confidential and you can remain anonymous.