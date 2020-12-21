Road rage incident leads to fight, stabbing in Los Banos parking lot, police say

A Los Banos Police vehicle. Merced Sun-Star file image.

A Santa Clara man has been arrested after allegedly stabbing a man during an altercation, according to Los Bano police.

Officers arrested 46-year-old Sean Rigsby Sunday, after he and another man were involved in a physical fight, according to a Los Banos Police Department news release.

Officers were dispatched to the 1300 block of East Pacheco Boulevard at 7:51 a.m. Sunday, for a report of a disturbance in a parking lot, police said.

A caller reported to 911 that two men were fighting and that one of them had been stabbed during the altercation. Officers arrived on scene and detained the two men who were still fighting, according to police.

Witnesses reported seeing two vehicles described as a gray Ford Focus and a black Chevrolet Silverado pull into the Rite Aid parking lot, according to police. The men began arguing and at some point began physically fighting.

Police said Rigsby stabbed a 26-year-old man from Santa Nella multiple times during the altercation. Officers learned the two men began fighting after a road rage incident near the intersection of Mercey Springs Road and Pacheco Boulevard.

The man who was stabbed was taken to a Modesto area hospital for treatment of his injuries and released, according to police. Rigsby was arrested and booked into the Los Banos Police Department Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon. According to police, Rigsby was released after posting bail.

Anyone with information in this case is asked to contact Detective Luis Beltran at 209-827-2536. Anonymous crime tips can be left by calling 209-827-2545 or by visiting the Los Banos Police Department website and clicking on “Report Criminal Activity Anonymously” link, according to police.

Tips can also be left by contacting the Merced Area Crime Stoppers by phone at 855-725-2420 or on the Merced Area Crime Stoppers website.