Police investigating south Merced home invasion robbery, two suspects sought

Police are investigating after a home invasion was reported this week in south Merced.

According to Lt. Brian Rodriguez, the incident allegedly occurred at about 10 p.m. Sunday and reported to police shortly before 3 p.m. Tuesday.

Police said a woman reported that two men entered her home in the 1000 block of W Street with a shotgun and a pistol.

The homeowner told police she, along with another woman and two men inside the home, were held at gunpoint by the two suspects. Police said the woman told police that the suspects assaulted the two men before taking off with Christmas gifts, electronics and clothing.

According to Rodriguez, the homeowner said she heard a gunshot as the suspects left the residence. Police said nobody inside the home was struck by gunfire. The woman told police the two men inside the home suffered minor injuries in the assault. Police have not been able to locate the male victims.

No suspects have been identified at this time.

Anyone with information about this alleged crime is asked to contact Sgt. Robert Solis at 209-385-4703 or by email at solisr@cityofmerced.org