Drive-by shooting near Delhi injures two people, Merced County Sheriff’s deputies say

A Merced County Sheriff’s Office vehicle. Merced Sun-Star file image. akuhn@mercedsun-star.com

Merced County Sheriff deputies are investigating a Tuesday afternoon drive-by shooting that resulted in two victims near Delhi.

Deputies responded to a call of multiple shots fired at 4:30 p.m on Vincent Avenue., according to Deputy Daryl Allen.

According to Allen, deputies arrived on the scene to find the two victims suffering from gunshot wounds. Both victims were taken to area hospitals for treatment.

“We just know that there was a drive-by shooting,” Allen said. “Our detectives are investigating and talking to possible witnesses.”

More details will be reported as they become available.