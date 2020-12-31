Crime Merced police arrest suspects after shots fired call yields guns and meth

Guns and meth were found by police Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2021 after officers responded to a shots fired call in the area of U Street near 11th Street.

Police said they arrested two men Wednesday night after shots were fired in south Merced. No injuries were reported during the incident.

Officers responded to the shots fired call in the area of U Street near 11th Street at 9:39 p.m., according to a news release.

Police learned two suspects, later identified as Robert Castro, 24, and Manuel Barro, 43, were at a residence to collect money from someone.

The victim said he was retrieving the money when the suspects brandished firearms and fired two shots.

Before officers arrived the suspect left in a white Volkswagen sedan.

Officer Angela Henke noticed the white sedan circling the area before the vehicle drove eastbound on W. 13th Street. She radioed the information to officers in the area.

Officer Bolanos located the suspects and the vehicle at W. 13th and O streets, where she conducted a traffic stop.

During the traffic stop a loaded Mac-10 .45 caliber sub-machine gun, a .22 caliber revolver and about 7.5 grams of crystal methamphetamine were found.

Castro and Barro were identified through an in-field show-up as the suspects in the shooting.

They were booked into the Merced County jail on suspicion of brandishing a firearm, terrorist threats, shooting at an inhabited dwelling, possession of narcotics with a loaded firearm and having concealed firearms.