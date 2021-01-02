Merced police make arrests in New Year’s Eve shooting, weapon possession case

A shooting near G and 22nd streets on New Year’s Eve injured one man and resulted in an arrest.

According to a Merced police news release, officers at 11:30 p.m. responded to shots fired following a disturbance. Officers found a 25-year-old man with injuries that were not life threatening.

Officers learned there was an altercation prior to shots being fired from a vehicle.

Officers identified Jose Lopez, 31, as a suspect and took him into custody without incident.

He was booked into Merced County Jail on suspicion of attempted homicide, possession of a firearm and ammunition by a prohibited person, discharging a firearm at an inhabited dwelling, and gang member carrying a concealed firearm.

The victim was taken to a local hospital and remains in stable condition.

In a separate incident on New Year’s Eve, a 27-year-old documented gang member was arrested for alleged illegal weapon possession.

Police just before 3 p.m. contacted Isaiah Lopez in the 1500 block Stretch Road in Merced.

Lopez had a loaded firearm tucked in his waistband, and his criminal history makes it illegal for him to have a gun, police said.

He was booked into the Merced County Jail.

Merced Police are asking anyone with any information regarding this crime to contact Officer Odom at 209-388-7814 or by email at Odoms@cityofmerced.org. Tips are confidential and you can remain anonymous.