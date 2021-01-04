Atwater police arrest 30-year-old man as suspect in homicide

A suspect has been arrested in connection with the Dec. 30, 2020 death of a man in Atwater, according to Atwater Police Department.

The victim has been identified by the coroner’s office as 32-year-old Abraham Flores of Atwater.

At about 9:45 a.m. Saturday, Atwater Police Department detectives along with the Merced County Sheriff’s Office Star Team and the Merced County District Attorney’s Office, located and arrested suspect Matthew Shimkus, 30, of Atwater, at a Merced hotel, according to a news release.

Authorities said Shimkus was arrested on a warrant after information was obtained during an investigation. Officers located a firearm, stolen property and narcotics during the arrest. Police said detectives are investigating to determine if the items are related to the homicide.

Shimkus was booked into Merced County Jail on multiple charges including suspicion of felony first degree murder and misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance, receiving stolen property and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to jail records.

He remains in custody in lieu of $1,067,000 bond.

According to police, officers responded to the 2400 block of Atwater Boulevard at 3:49 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, for a man down in the area.

Officers found the victim lying in the street and first responders attempted live saving measures. The man was declared dead at the scene.