Suspect arrested following pursuit of stolen truck, Atwater police say

Police lights.

A man was arrested in the Winton area Saturday following a pursuit of a stolen truck, according to Atwater police.

Officers were dispatched to the 500 block of Mendocino Court around 10 a.m. for a possible stolen boom truck, according to a news release.

Officers located the stolen truck traveling northbound on Shaffer Road near Mendocino Court and attempted a traffic stop. Police said the driver refused to stop and led officers on a pursuit into the Winton area.

The Merced County Sheriff’s Office assisted police in the pursuit, which ended when the vehicle was damaged on a canal bank in the area of Shaw Avenue and Oakdale Road, according to police.

Following a short foot chase, the driver, identified as 31-year-old Jonathan Rascon of Dos Palos, was arrested and taken into custody.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, Rascon was cited at the police department on suspicion of felony evading, auto theft and possession of stolen property, according to police.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Atwater Police Department at 209-357-6384 and ask for detectives Vierra and Aguilar.