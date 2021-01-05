Death in Merced homeless encampment fire being investigated as a homicide, says CHP

The death of a person found after a New Year’s Eve fire at a Merced homeless encampment is being investigated as a homicide, California Highway Patrol investigators said Tuesday.

Details are preliminary and the identity of the person, believed to be a male, has not been released.

The fire broke out around 7 a.m. Thursday at the encampment, which was hidden in tall brush just east of Highway 99 near R Street.

As firefighters were mopping up the area, they found “obvious human remains in the burned rubble,” CHP said.

CHP Officer Eric Zuniga said authorities are trying to identify any leads.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Merced CHP 209-356-6631 or the Merced Communications Center after hours at 209-356-2900. Tips are confidential and you can remain anonymous.