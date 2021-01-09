Deputies say he tossed gun in trash can before meeting them — Merced man under arrest

A 38-year old Merced man was arrested after he was seen on surveillance video trying to hide this firearm in a trashcan outside the Merced Sheriff’s Office. Merced Sheriff's Office

A 38-year-old Merced man was recently arrested after he allegedly tried to hide a firearm in a trash can before entering the Merced County’s Sheriff’s Office, according to deputies.

Douglas Glidden had visited the Merced County Sheriff’s Office to speak with detectives about a possible crime on Jan. 5, 2021, according to a social media post by the Merced County Sheriff’s Office.

Before entering the office, Glidden was seen on surveillance video throwing a firearm into the trash can located outside the front door.

Detectives located the revolver in the trashcan.

Glidden was booked into the Merced County Jail on charges of felon in possession of a loaded firearm and felon in possession of ammunition.